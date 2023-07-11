Link to newsround

Johannesburg: Snow falls on city for the first time in more than 10 years!

A view of a snow-covered area during snowfall in Johannesburg, South AfricaGetty Images
The snow fell on Monday due to a surge in humidity and cold temperatures.
An aerial view of a snow-covered streets during snowfall in Johannesburg, South AfricaGetty Images
As the country is in the Southern hemisphere it's currently winter there.
Getty Images
Other parts of South Africa regularly see snow during the winter months of June to August, but Johannesburg last had snow in August 2012.
Getty Images
The residents here they weren't put off by the cold weather, and were excited to be outside having snowball fights.
Reuters
Children at this school in Brackenhurst, a suburb south of Johannesburg, also braved the cold temperatures.
Reuters
For many young children it would have been the first time they had experienced snow in their lives.
Reuters
Although in many areas the snow wasn't very deep, it was still enough to play in.
Reuters
And of course, what is a snow day without making a snowman?

