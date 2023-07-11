Johannesburg: Snow falls on city for the first time in more than 10 years!Published33 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The snow fell on Monday due to a surge in humidity and cold temperatures.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, As the country is in the Southern hemisphere it's currently winter there.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Other parts of South Africa regularly see snow during the winter months of June to August, but Johannesburg last had snow in August 2012.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The residents here they weren't put off by the cold weather, and were excited to be outside having snowball fights.Image source, ReutersImage caption, Children at this school in Brackenhurst, a suburb south of Johannesburg, also braved the cold temperatures.Image source, ReutersImage caption, For many young children it would have been the first time they had experienced snow in their lives.Image source, ReutersImage caption, Although in many areas the snow wasn't very deep, it was still enough to play in.Image source, ReutersImage caption, And of course, what is a snow day without making a snowman?More on this storyThe Big Question: Why do seasons change the weather?Published8 September 2022