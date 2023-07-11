Exoplanet with metallic clouds could be shiniest yet Published 31 minutes ago

comments Comments

Image source, ESA Image caption, Exoplanet LTT9779 b orbiting its host star

A planet so reflective it is like a giant mirror in the universe has been identified by astronomers.

Planet LTT9779 b. is an exoplanet, which means it orbits a different star to our own Sun.

Data from the European Space Agency's exoplanet satellite, Cheops, shows LTT9779 b. is an exoplanet even shinier than Venus, the brightest object in our night sky after the Moon.

This is because of the reflective metallic clouds which surround it.

What is Cheops?

Cheops is short for the ESA's CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite.

It is the first mission dedicated to studying known exoplanets.

There are hundreds of billions of stars in our galaxy alone and technology like Cheops can identify the planets orbiting these stars.

It makes observations of these exoplanets as they pass before their star.

Image source, ESA/ ATG media lab Image caption, Picture of Cheops above Earth with the thin blue hazy line of our planet's atmosphere in the background

What do we know about the shiny exoplanet?

The LTT9779 b exoplanet is around the size of Neptune, the fourth largest planet in our solar system.

Its high reflectivity is because of metallic clouds which surround it.

These are mostly made of silicate - the same stuff that sand and glass are composed of - mixed with metals like titanium.

The results are pretty dramatic.

"Imagine a burning world, close to its star, with heavy clouds of metals floating aloft, raining down titanium droplets," says James Jenkins, astronomer at Diego Portales University and CATA (Santiago, Chile).

In a study published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics James and co-author Vivien Parmentier found some surprises.

Image source, ESA Image caption, How hot exoplanet acts like a mirror

Why is the exoplanet so special?

Firstly they discovered that the planet's side facing its star is estimated to be around 2000 °C.

According to experts any planet with a temperature over 100 °C. is too hot for metallic clouds like those of LTT9779 b.

The researchers decided that in the same way that running a hot tap in a bathroom forms clouds because the air is full of vapour, so too LTT9779 b forms metallic clouds despite being so hot - because the atmosphere is full of silicate and metal vapours.

The second surprise was a planet its massive size and temperature being so close to its star.

The planet has a radius 4.7 times bigger than Earth's and is so close to its star that a year on LTT9779 b takes just 19 hours.

Previously planets with this short an orbit would either be gas giants or small rocky planets.

"It's a planet that shouldn't exist," says Vivien. "We expect planets like this to have their atmosphere blown away by their star, leaving behind bare rock."

Again, the researchers found a solution to this mystery.

They concluded that the metallic clouds reflected light - stopping the planet from getting too hot and evaporating.