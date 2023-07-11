Viking sword found in family's garden in Norway
- Published
- comments
Imagine finding a Viking grave right behind your house!
A family that were digging in their yard to build an extension to their house made a remarkable discovery when they unearthed a 1,100-year-old grave - complete with weapons.
Oddbjørn Holum Heiland had just started work behind his house in Norway when he came across a flat stone.
Under the slab - which turned out to be a grave stone - was a rusty sword, a long spear - or lance - and jewellery.
Archaeologists were able to work out the grave was Viking by the type of sword that was found.
Although the weapon was rusty and broken into two pieces the experts were able to identify it as a 70 cm sword with a distinct hilt - or handle.
"It's the hilt that tells us this is a sword from the Viking Age," local archaeologist Joakim Wintervoll told Science Norway.
The style of hilt varies according to the period it comes from - as it was often a decorative feature.
The hilt found in the family's yard is believed to be from around the end of the 800s or beginning of 900 CE; the middle of the Viking Age.
Also found in the grave was a lance - which is used by warriors on horseback, glass beads, a belt buckle with some gold on it and a bronze brooch.
Although we often imagine Vikings with swords Jo-Simon Frøshaug Stokke, another archaeologist who visited the site, said most could not afford these sorts of objects which suggests this was a Viking who was relatively rich.
"These weapons alone make this a rich grave, but then you have the jewellery as well. So this is a person who clearly had some resources," Jo-Simon told Science Norway.