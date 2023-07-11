Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano erupts in Iceland
Take a look at these amazing pictures of a volcanic eruption in Iceland.
Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano began erupting on Monday 10 July after strong earthquake activity was detected in the area nearby.
The volcano is based in the Reykjanes Peninsula, and is near to the Island's capital city: Reykjavik.
However, local authorities told people not to worry as there was currently no direct threat to people living in the area.
"At the moment, it's a very small eruption," said Matthew Roberts from the service and research division at Iceland's Meteorological Office (IMO).
Experts from the IMO have said they are keeping a close eye on where the lava is coming from, and how the eruption changes over the next few hours.
Iceland is the biggest and most active volcanic region in the whole of Europe.
The country sits between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.
These plates are drifting in opposite directions and the shifting is partly responsible for all the volcanic activity in the country.