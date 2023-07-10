Island Games: What is the sporting competition all about and who takes part?
The Island Games is a big sporting competition that takes part every other year, with 24 islands from around the world competing across 18 different sports.
It includes many islands from Scandinavia to the Mediterranean, the North Atlantic to the Caribbean.
There are also many islands that are part of the British Isles, like the Isle of Man, Isle of Wight, and Anglesey which competes under its Welsh name Ynys Mon.
The Western Isles, Orkney, the Shetland Islands, as well as the Channel Islands of Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark also take part.
This year the competition is being held in Guernsey, who hosted the opening ceremony on Saturday.
Over the next seven days thousands of athletes will be competing for medals, so let's find out a bit more about the competition and its history.
How did the Island Games start?
The games first began in 1985 during the Isle of Man's Year of Sport. The island had the idea to bring together athletes from small islands across the world to take part in a new sporting festival — the 'Inter-Island Games'.
The first ever games saw 700 sportsmen and women from 15 islands travel to the Isle of Man to take part.
It included the Faroe Islands and Scandinavia, the British Isles, the Mediterranean and as far afield as St Helena in the South Atlantic— a 5,000-mile trip.
It was seen as a 'Small Islands Mini Olympics'.
After a week of events in eight different sports the festival was regarded as a success and it continued every other year, with the second Games held in Guernsey in 1987.
Over the years the Games has been hosted by the Faroe Islands, Áland, the Isle of Wight, Gibraltar and Jersey, where the number of competitors reached 2,000.
Many more islands have expressed their desire to join, and representatives of a wide variety of sports have also been working hard to try and persuade organisers to include theirs in the competition.
What island's are taking part?
Aland
Alderney
Bermuda
Cayman Islands
Falkland Islands
Faroe Islands
Froya
Gibraltar
Gotland
Gozo
Greenland
Guernsey
Hitra
Isle of Man
Isle of Wight
Jersey
Menorca
Orkney
Saaremaa
Sark
Shetland Islands
St Helena
Western Isles
Ynys Mon
Why is the Island Games important?
As support and recognition for the event has grown, it has become important to the islands' sporting communities.
The possibility of being chosen to represent their home island in the Games can be a motivation for young athletes living on an island.
Some Island Games medallists have also gone onto achieve success in much bigger international competitions, like the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.
Which famous people have competed at the Island Games?
Mark Cavendish MBE represented the Isle of Man at cycling and then went onto win the Tour de France, the biggest cycling event in the world.
Kelly Sotherton also competed for the Isle of Wight in both the heptathlon and 400m in the Island Games, before going on to win bronze at the 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics.
The islands' governments have also said the Games have had an impact when it comes to promoting a healthy lifestyle and strengthening their islands' cultural identity.
Which sports are included in the Island Games?
From target and endurance events to team sports, the Games holds competitions in a wide range of sports and is open to competitors as young as 13.
This year the sports are:
Archery
Athletics
Badminton
Basketball
Bowls
Cycling
Football
Golf
Gymnastics
Judo
Sailing
Shooting
Squash
Swimming
Table Tennis
Tennis
Triathlon
Volleyball
Around 1,200 volunteers are also involved in supporting the games.
When are this year's Island Games?
This year's Island Games run from Saturday 8 July - Friday 14 July on Guernsey.
