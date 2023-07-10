Megan Rapinoe announces retirement
USA football star Megan Rapinoe has announced she is retiring at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season.
The forward who won the football award the Ballon D'or in 2019 announced on Saturday that the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand would be her last.
"It is with a really deep sense of peace and gratitude and excitement that I want to share with you guys that this will be my last season, my last World Cup and my last NWSL season," she said ahead of Sunday's game against Wales in California.
As co-captain Megan led the USA women's football team to two World Cup victories and an Olympic gold medal.
The player is also known for her activism and someone who is not afraid to speak up for what she believes in.
What football teams did Megan Rapinoe play for?
Megan has spent her entire 17 year career with OL Reign, based in Seattle, but she is best known to UK audiences for her international career.
She won gold with the US team in the 2012 Olympics.
How many World Cups did Megan Rapinoe play in?
Megan has also played in three World Cups, representing the USA in 2011 in Germany, 2015 in Canada and 2019 in France.
She led the team to victory in 2015 and 2019, winning the Golden Boot in 2019 - the award for scoring the most goals in a World Cup - after hitting the back of the net six times.
Later that year she was awarded the Ballon D'or, an important football award.
Announcing her retirement on social media Megan posted a picture of herself as a child.
She wrote: "It is with a deep sense of peace and gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game. I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape and change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl's face, she knew all along."
Megan Rapinoe activist and campaigner
Megan has become known for her social activism off the pitch and in one interview referred to herself as a 'walking protest'.
She has spoken out about LGBTQ issues and in 2013 was honoured with the Board of Directors Award by the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center - for coming out as a high-profile gay athlete.
Since 2016 she has been protesting the national anthem ever since American football player Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem in protests against racism and police brutality against African-Americans.
She was the first female athlete to take to the knee in solidarity.
Rapinoe on equal pay for female footballers
She has also been outspoken about sexism in particular when US football authorities said the women's team should be paid less than the men's team because a male footballer needs a "higher level of skill".
At the time the football star said US Soccer had done "irreparable damage" with the comments.
"It's unbelievable, blatant sexism... absolutely unacceptable," she said.
Last year, President Joe Biden gave her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the USA's highest civilian honour.
Will Megan Rapinoe play in the 2023 World Cup?
The 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be Maegan's fourth and final World Cup.
She currently has 63 international goals with 73 assists so will be hoping to add to that number this summer.
Meanwhile US Soccer has named Lindsay Horan and Alex Morgan as joint captains of the team.