The Ashes 2023: England win at Headingley to keep series alive
Ben Stokes believes England can win the Ashes after their dramatic Third Test win at Headingley.
England kept their Ashes hopes alive by beating Australia by three wickets in a thrilling match.
The win makes the series 2-1 to Australia with two Tests still to play, setting up a grandstand finale.
Only one side - Australia in 1936-37 - has ever come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes.
There is a nine-day break before the fourth Test at Old Trafford starts on Wednesday 19 July.
It's a phenomenal win and sets up the rest of the series.
Harry Brook, England batter
Asked if England can stage a remarkable comeback, Stokes' answer to BBC Test Match Special was a simple one: "Yep."
The match-winning batting belonged to Harry Brook who hit 75 runs, his highest score in a home Test.
"For such a young lad, in a high pressure situation in an Ashes series, it was incredible," said Stokes.
"We've all seen what he can do with the bat, he's an incredibly gifted player and he's only going to get better the more pressure situations he gets put in."
Brook, 24, added: "I don't think I can quite believe it yet, to do it here in front of my home crowd."
England now have to do what they have never done before - come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes - but, after three gripping Test matches, they have ensured the show rumbles on with the series getting the ending it deserves.
Chris Woakes added: "We wanted to put in a good performance, it was up and down, but to be 2-1 going into Old Trafford and still in the series is a great place to be."
Former England cricketer Phil Tufnell said: "If England go up to Old Trafford and strike that first blow it could unravel for the Australians. It's beautifully teed up."
