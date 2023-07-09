Cartoon designs at child asylum unit painted over following orders from immigration minister Robert Jenrick
Paintings of Mickey Mouse and other cartoons on the walls of a child asylum seekers centre have been painted over, following orders from the immigrations minister.
An asylum seeker is a person who flees their home country, enters another country and applies for the right to international protection and to stay in that country.
Robert Jenrick, who oversees people coming in and out of the country, reportedly ordered the designs at the Kent Intake Unit to be painted over because he felt the message they sent was too welcoming.
The unit was opened to look after unaccompanied child migrants.
Why are children travelling alone?
Although some children are able to travel with their families, some had to leave their parents behind in the countries where they're from, or others may have got separated from them on the long journey.
In 2016, a Unicef report said that children make up almost half of all refugees.
A spokesperson for the Home Office, which is the government department which oversees immigration, said the paintings were removed on Tuesday 4 July.
They said "all children receive a welfare interview on their arrival at accommodation, which includes questions designed to identify potential indicators of trafficking or safeguarding issues".
This means they speak to the children to find out if they are safe and secure while they find them somewhere to stay.
The Home Office says its priority is "stop boats and disrupt the people smugglers".
Labour's shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock said the idea that removing the paintings would "somehow stop the boats is utterly absurd".
This has happened at a time when there is increasing pressure on the government to tackle the migrant situation in the UK.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has made stopping illegal Channel crossings one of his top priorities ahead of the election next year.