British Grand Prix 2023: What to look out for this weekend
- Published
- comments
This weekend could be a great one for British sport with the third day of the third Ashes Test,Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix taking centre stage.
The racing competition is held every summer at Silverstone race course near Northamptonshire, and all eyes will be on Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.
The Dutch speedster won last year's event, and looks like he could be on track for a third consecutive World Championship title.
British drivers Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and George Russell are also looking to make sure their teams come out on top.
But race organisers say they are being extra strict with security. It comes after environmental protesters have interrupted multiple sporting events over the summer already.
They say people could be putting themselves and others in serious danger should they attempt to enter the racing areas.
Whether you're a hardcore racing fan or a complete F1 beginner, keep reading, because we have all you need to know ahead of the contest this weekend.
What is the Grand Prix?
A Formula 1 season consists of a series of races, known as Grand Prix, which take place worldwide on both purpose-built circuits and closed public roads.
This year there are 23 Grands Prix held in countries around the world including the Australian, Canadian and the brand new Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The British race is the oldest in the Formula 1 World Championship calendar.
It is widely thought of as the "home" of Formula 1 as the first ever Grand Prix took place here in 1950.
The circuit is one of the fastest on the tour and Lewis Hamilton has compared racing around it to flying a fighter jet.
The track itself is 2.979 kilometres or 1.851 miles long and the race is a whopping 52 laps.
How can I watch the British Grand Prix?
The main race takes place on Sunday but the cars take to the track on Friday and Saturday too.
A record 480,000 spectators are expected from Friday to Sunday at the Northampton circuit.
Many people camp overnight and enjoy live music and entertainment across the three day event.
Fans will get the chance to see Calvin Harris and Jess Glynn perform, but they will have to pay up to £3,450 to attend the whole weekend!
There is live radio coverage of the race across BBC Sport.
Why is Brad Pitt at Silverstone?
Spectators at the event will have the chance to see Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt driving in a specially designed Formula 2 car as filming starts for a new Apple F1 movie.
The Oscar winner, who has been practising at Silverstone in the lead up to the race, is playing a retired racer who returns to the sport to mentor a rising young star.