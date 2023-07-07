Taylor Swift Speak Now : Artist re-releases third album under her ownership
Great news for Swifties, as Taylor Swift has re-released the album Speak Now and it comes with never before released songs.
It is the third album the singer-songwriter has re-released, that she recorded while at her first label Big Machine Records.
She promised to do the same with all six recorded with them, after it was bought by music executive Scooter Braun.
Doing this means she owns the rights to her old music, giving her back ownership.
Speak Now (Taylor's Version) features 22 tracks, all written by Taylor Swift.
That includes the 16 from the original album and six never before released songs, including collaborations with Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.
The original album was released in 2010 and was a huge hit with fans, in the US it had the biggest debut-week sales for an album in over two years.
