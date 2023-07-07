Train driver stops on tracks to rescue lost pug Poppy
A train driver stopped on the tracks to rescue a pug he spotted in a bush by the railway line.
The pug, who is called Poppy, had run away from her owners after being frightened by a car.
The train was a freight train, so it was transporting goods rather than people.
Its driver, Michael Jones, was given special permission to stop at a station to reunite her with her owners.
Poppy's owners Dawn and Ian Bain said they spent all night look for her after she ran away on Tuesday 4 July.
The next morning, the train driver Michael saw her hiding in a bush near the track, almost a mile from where she went missing.
He stopped the train and collected her after spotting her red harness.
"All of a sudden there was just this tiny little face just looking back at me," he said.
Poppy's owners had gone to a level crossing nearby to ask the person in the signal box to look out for her.
Mrs Bain was told the good news that a dog had just been found, "my heart - it didn't know whether to sing or stop," she said.
Poppy and her owners were reunited at a station nearby and she was taken straight to the vets, where she was given a clean bill of health.
Mrs Bain said she was really thankful that Mr Jones had been so observant and was kind enough to help Poppy.