Treasure: Medieval ring found by detectorist bought 'for the people of Doncaster'
This medieval gold ring now belongs to "the people of Doncaster".
It was found in a field in Fishlake - a village near Doncaster - by an amateur metal detectorist back in August 2020.
Experts say the ring would have been "fit for the finger of a king or courtier at the highest level of English medieval society."
It's now been bought for £12,500 by Heritage Doncaster which runs the city's heritage sites and museums.
During medieval times, the village of Fishlake was at the heart of a royal forest and hunting ground and was often visited by kings, queens and their courtiers and servants.
Peter Robinson from Heritage Doncaster, said the ring was a "beautifully-crafted" example of medieval jewellery.
Around the bezel - the hoop and frame - an inscription in medieval French reads: 'Pensez De Moy P', which translates as 'Think Of Me P'.
It is not clear whether the 'P' refers to the recipient or the giver of the ring.
Mr Robinson said the style of lettering, design of the ring and particular spelling all suggest the ring is 13th or 14th Century.
If someone thinks they may have found treasure like this, they must report their find.
That's because of the Treasure Act which protects artefacts so they can be preserved and go on public display to be enjoyed by everyone.
Councillor Nigel Ball from City of Doncaster Council said the "exciting find" provides a glimpse into local history.
He added: "We are so pleased that we have now been able to acquire this piece of treasure, which will be on show for future generations here in Doncaster."