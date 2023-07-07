Should you play more board games at school?
A new study shows playing board games a few times a week could help you get better at school.
And its not just games like chess either - other number-based games like Monopoly and Snakes and Ladders could improve your maths skills, according to the research.
And previous studies have shown that games like this can help develop reading and literacy too.
Do you play board games with your family? Should you play them in school? Maybe you do already.
Take part in our vote and have your say in the comments below.
Researchers at Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile, in Santiago, Chile looked at nearly 20 studies dating back to the year 2000, looking at the relationship between maths and board games.
The new study suggests playing them while supervised by and adult can help to improve counting, addition and the ability to recognise if a number is higher or lower than another in three to nine year olds.
The children's maths skills were assessed before and after playing the board games over a period of time.
The findings showed the children's maths skills improved in more than half of the tasks researchers looked at.
Dr Jaime Balladares who worked on the study said: "Board games enhance mathematical abilities for young children.
"Using board games can be considered a strategy with potential effects on basic and complex maths skills.
"An interesting space for... board games should open up in the next few years, given... the need to design more and better games for educational purposes."