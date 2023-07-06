England U21s: Young Lions into European Championship final against Spain
- Published
England's Young Lions will play Spain in the final of the European Championship this weekend.
It's after they beat Israel 3-0 in their semi-final match last night.
It's the Under-21 team's first European Championship final since 2009, but midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White insists they "still have loads of work to do".
The final is at 5:00pm on Saturday 8 July.
The Nottingham Forest midfielder, Gibbs-White, opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with a looping header, having missed an earlier penalty.
Manchester City forward Cole Palmer then scored another to double England's lead.
The excellent Palmer then made sure of the win as he smashed in England's third.
The Young Lions, who are yet to concede a goal in the tournament, will now play Spain as they look to win the competition for the first time since 1984.
"It's hard to put into words," said Gibbs-White.
"We've been working for the past two years just to get to this moment. It's not an achievement yet, we still have loads of work to do.
"I feel like we have a good together team and the right team that can go all the way."
Israel thought they had pulled a goal back in the 85th minute but goalkeeper James Trafford, who is close to joining Manchester City, kept out a close-range header.
The win continues an excellent tournament for coach Lee Carsley's side, who have the chance to become European champions at this level for the first time in 39 years.
"These young players' mentality is different to my generation," Lee Carsley said.
"The players know we believe in them, we want them to do well."