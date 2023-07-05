King Charles III coronation: King receives Honours of Scotland in Edinburgh

King Charles III coronation: King receives Honours of Scotland in EdinburghPublished28 minutes agoImage source, ReutersImage caption, The day began with the People's procession, where dozens of invited guests walked from Edinburgh Castle to St Giles' Cathedral, ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, They were escorted down the Royal Mile by The Royal Regiment of Scotland, their mascot Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV, and a cadet military band.Image source, ReutersImage caption, It was then the turn of the Honours of Scotland - a crown, sword and sceptre - to make their way from from Edinburgh Castle to the kirk. They travelled in a Rolls Royce and were escorted by The King's Body Guard for Scotland and a guard of honour formed by members of the Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Thousands of people gathered on the Royal Mile to catch a glimpse of the King and Queen - although there were some anti-monarchy protesters present in the crowd too.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, King Charles and Queen Camilla were pictured arriving at St Giles' for the service, following the short journey from the Palace of Holyroodhouse - the King's official residence in Scotland.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Other guests who attended the service included the Duke and Duchess of Wales - who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf also attended and gave a speech. The hour-long service mixed Scottish royal tradition with new music written especially for the occasion.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, During the service the Honours of Scotland (the Scottish crown jewels) were presented to the new King. The golden crown of Scotland and the silver-gilt sceptre were first used together for the coronation of Mary Queen of Scots in 1543.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, King Charles was also presented with a brand new sword which had been commissioned because the existing 16th Century sword is too fragile to handle. Named after his late mother, it is called the Elizabeth sword.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The Stone of Destiny - which played a significant part in the King's Coronation at Westminster Abbey in May - was also in St Giles' Cathedral for the service. The Stone has been used to crown monarchs for more than a thousand years.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, There was a 21 gun salute fired from Edinburgh Castle as the royal procession left the cathedral and the royals were then taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse to watch the Red Arrows flypast.