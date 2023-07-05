Star Wars coins revealed by Royal Mint
The Royal Mint has unveiled the first of its coins from a new collection marking the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.
It is the first time Star Wars characters will feature on official UK coins.
The new coin features characters R2-D2 and C-3PO inside the Millennium Falcon.
There will be four different coin designs released by the Royal Mint who make the UK's coins.
Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine and Han Solo and Chewbacca will all appear on later designs.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, the third film in the original Star Wars trilogy released in 1983.
Why are the Star Wars coins particularly special?
Combining traditional coin-making techniques with new technology, the Royal Mint have created R2-D2 and C-3PO characters in colour for the first time on official UK coins.
The coins also include a something called a lenticular effect which reveals more of an image when the coin is looked at from a different angle.
When the coin above is tilted in the light, Luke Skywalker's home planet Tatooine and the Rebel Alliance Starbird logo are visible.
Rebecca Morgan, the Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint said:
"We are excited to enthuse new and existing coin collectors across the world, as well as Star Wars' thriving fan base both in the United Kingdom, and internationally, with the launch of this collection."
The first coin will be available to buy from 10 July.