Forest Green Rovers: Hannah Dingley becomes first woman to manage EFL club
Hannah Dingley has become the first woman to take charge of a professional men's team in English football.
She has been appointed caretaker manager of League Two side Forest Green Rovers and says she's "grateful for the opportunity".
For the past four years Dingley has run the club's academy side and takes charge following the sacking of previous manager Duncan Ferguson.
Her first game as interim manager will be a friendly at Melksham Town on Wednesday.
What's happened?
Earlier this week the club sacked Duncan Ferguson after six months as manager.
The League Two side, based in rural Gloucestershire, was relegated from League One last season.
Forest Green Rovers chairman Dale Vince said Dingley was "the natural choice" for the job.
"She's done a fantastic job leading our academy and is well aligned with the values of the club," he explained.
As well as running the club's academy side since 2019, Dingley also helped set up the club's girls academy which launched two years ago.
She has a Uefa Pro Licence and previously worked at Burton Albion football club in Staffordshire.
What does Dingley think about the new job?
Even though the football season does not kick off until next month, Dingley will be in charge for a friendly match against non-league Melksham Town on Wednesday.
The 39-year-old said: "I'm really excited for this next step of my career. Pre-season has just begun, and the full season kicks off very soon.
"It's an exciting time in football. I am grateful for the opportunity to step up and lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club," she added.