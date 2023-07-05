Teacher strike: Many schools shut as teachers strike again in England
Lots of schools, including yours, may be shut today as teachers in England strike again over pay. This comes after which saw more schools close than ever.
Members of the England's biggest education union, the NEU, are walking out as they're still not happy with the amount of money the government is offering them.
The Department for Education has said that the pay offer is "fair and reasonable".
As well as lessons being disrupted, after school clubs and sports days may be affected too.
Teachers in the NEU will also be striking on Friday 7 July.
There are currently no talks happening between the Department for Education and the NEU to resolve the matter, and further strike action could take place in the future.
Why are teachers striking?
Teachers have argued for a while now that they're not receiving enough money for the work they do, and that general underfunding in schools means they're having to cut back on things for their students.
They received a 5% rise for the year 2022-23, but they're saying that because this is below inflation - which measures how much more expensive things get, and is currently at 8.7% - this amounts to a pay cut.
In March, the government offered teachers in four unions an additional one-off payment of £1,000. It also offered a 4.3% pay rise for most teachers next year - with starting salaries reaching £30,000.
All four unions, including the NEU, said this wasn't good enough, and more strikes were voted for.
What are strikes and why do they happen?
A strike is when a group of workers decide to stop working to try to bring about change.
Employees do this when they want to protest against something they think is unfair where they work, like pay or working conditions.
Strikes often happen because workers want those in charge to listen to what they want.
A strike is a way of taking industrial action to protest.
Will my school close?
It's up to the individual school to decide if the strike's impact means they have to close, although official government advice urges schools to stay open if at all possible.
If you're not sure, your parent or guardian can contact your school directly to find out.
No further strike action is planned in Wales or Northern Ireland.
In Scotland the unions accepted a pay offer in March so there won't be any more strikes there.
What is the government saying?
The Department for Education has said: "This strike action will see the cancellation of end of term events and important transition days to secondary schools, impacting children and causing more disruption for parents.
"We hugely value the work of teachers. Schools are receiving significant additional funding as part of the extra £2bn of investment we are providing for both 2023/24 and 2024/25 which will take school funding its highest level in history next year, as measured by the IFS.
"As part of the normal process, the independent School Teachers' Review Body has submitted its recommendations to government on teacher pay for 2023/24. We will be considering the recommendations and will publish our response in the usual way."