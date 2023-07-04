Buck Moon 2023: Pictures from around the world

Buck Moon 2023: Pictures from around the worldPublished44 minutes agoImage source, PA MediaImage caption, Take a look at this picture of last night's Buck Moon taken over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the north-east coast of England! The Buck Moon gets its name because traditionally July is the time when a buck - or male deer - grows its full antlersImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, July's full moon was also a supermoon - the first one of 2023. A supermoon is a full moon which appears brighter and closer to the Earth than usual. It occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth during its orbit. Here you can see the Buck Moon rising behind the famous Liver Building in LiverpoolImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, According to scientists, July's supermoon appeared 5.8% bigger and 12.8% brighter than an ordinary full moon. It wasn't just the UK who experienced its delights. This picture shows the Buck Moon appearing in the sky over the Laxminarayan temple in IndiaImage source, ReutersImage caption, In fact, the huge moon was visible in many countries and continents across the world. This incredible shot shows the Buck Moon rising behind the Temple of Poseidon near Greece's capital, AthensImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The Buck Moon is also sometimes called the Thunder Moon after the summer thunder storms. Here it is pictured behind the Pont de Bercy bridge over the river Seine in ParisImage source, ReutersImage caption, The full moon was also spotted rising behind the Iguazu Falls, on the Argentine side of the Igauzu River in South America.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, New York City's iconic Statue of Liberty shared the skyline with the Buck Moon. Don't worry if you missed it in the sky last night, July's supermoon is appearing full for up to three days according to Nasa.