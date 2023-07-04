Environmental Photography Award winning photos

Environmental Photography Award winning photosPublished1 hour agoImage source, Simon BiddieImage caption, These California sea lions have protected status in Espiritu Santo National Park in Mexico. The region is a no-fishing zone, which gives them an environment rich enough in food, and limits human activity. The only threat that remains is climate change. This photo won first place in the Ocean Worlds category.Image source, Knut M SelmerImage caption, Second place in the Polar Wonders category is this photo of an arctic fox, also known as a polar fox. The fox is commonly found on Spitsbergen an island in Northern Norway. In order to find food in all seasons, the fox has to cope with the Arctic’s extreme conditions. But its small size - it is smaller than the red fox - and its thick fur, which is as insulating as a bear’s, enable it to withstand the extreme Arctic cold.Image source, David FuerhelmImage caption, The Mýrdalsjökull glacier, the fourth largest ice cap in Iceland, has many caves giving the landscape a mysterious look. This photo was chosen by Monaco's high school students.Image source, Pritik ChorgeImage caption, This image titled Risking Life for Thirst won 3rd place in the Humanity Versus Nature category. The 20,000-litre water tanker takes two hours to fill but when it enters the village it gets emptied within five to seven minutes.Image source, Suliman AlatiqiImage caption, Behind the three fish you can just make out the structure of an oil rig. The photo which got third place in the Ocean Worlds category, was taken at a rig in Kuwait that is no longer used. The metal structure has become an artificial reef. During a dive the photographer noticed these three Longfin Bannerfish nibbling on a jellyfish.Image source, Kallol MukherjeeImage caption, This striking photo taken in the Himalayas in India won first place in the Into the Forest category. The photographer captured a flock of Grandala birds arriving just as a snowstorm hit the Himalaya at 14,000 feet above sea level. Local migration of these birds completely depends upon the weather.Image source, Tom ShlesingerImage caption, This hawksbill sea turtle is critically endangered, but it is quite common in Eilat, Israel where this photo was taken. This dome-shaped artificial reef was built and placed in the sea more than 20 years ago. Quickly after corals were transplanted onto the igloo, many more established themselves naturally, this led to fish and other animals to visiting and living in the structure. This photo came third in the category Change Makers: Reasons for Hope.