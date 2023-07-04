Environmental Photography Award winning photos

Image caption,

This hawksbill sea turtle is critically endangered, but it is quite common in Eilat, Israel where this photo was taken. This dome-shaped artificial reef was built and placed in the sea more than 20 years ago. Quickly after corals were transplanted onto the igloo, many more established themselves naturally, this led to fish and other animals to visiting and living in the structure. This photo came third in the category Change Makers: Reasons for Hope.