Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic wins, Coco Gauff suffers shock defeat
- Published
- comments
Defending champion Novak Djokovic eased to victory but teenager Coco Gauff suffered a shock defeat on the opening day of Wimbledon.
The tournament is seen as one of the biggest events in world sport with thousands of people queuing for hours to get a glimpse of their tennis heroes.
Djokovic is looking to win the men's singles title for a record-equalling eight times and he looked in top form as he beat Argentina's Pedro Cachin in straight sets on Centre Court.
The game was delayed for 80 minutes due to rain and Djokovic was so keen to get back on court that he tried to dry the grass with his towel.
He even jokingly asked the crowd to blow on the surface to create a giant hairdryer!
It wasn't a good day though for American teenager Coco Gauff, who was beaten by Sofia Kenin, who had to qualify to play in the tournament.
The 19-year-old, who made her Wimbledon debut aged 15, was one of the favourites to win the title but lost in a deciding set.
Top seed Iga Swiatek didn't need much time to beat Chinese player Zhu Lin, and there were wins for other leading seeds Jessica Pegula and Caroline Garcia.
Players are seeded so the big favourites don't meet each other until later in the tournament.
What happened to the British players?
It was a mixed day with three Brits winning but two losing on the opening day.
Jodie Burrage gave the performance of her life to reach the second round of Wimbledon for the first time.
The 24-year-old nearly quit tennis following a series of injuries, and held back tears as she beat American Caty McNally.
Fellow Brit Jan Choinski also made it to the second round for the first time, and he was joined by Liam Broady.
But Harriet Dart and Katie Swan both lost, while Dan Evans is two sets down as he resumes his game today.
Who to look out for today
Crowd favourite Andy Murray starts his Wimbledon campaign on Centre Court (around 3pm).
The Scot has won the men's singles title twice in the past but has had to deal with a serious hip injury since. He faces fellow Brit Ryan Peniston.
And you'll get to see world number one Carlos Alcaraz in action today. The Spaniard is just 20 years old and is one of the most exciting players around. He plays on Court One at 1pm.
Defending women's champion Elena Rybakina starts her defence against American Shelby Rogers.
British number one Cameron Norrie, who made the semi finals last year, plays Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.
Let us know who you're excited to watch in the comments below.