Orkney: Councillors debate whether or not Scottish islands should become part of Norway
Orkney is voting today on whether or not it will look to change its relationship with the UK.
If the vote is passed, the council will investigate a number of different options to break away from the UK, including becoming part of Norway instead.
Orkney is made up of a group of islands off the coast of Scotland, and is part of Scotland as well as the UK.
The vote has been called because the local council is unhappy with both the Scottish and UK government's treatment of them.
They think they don't get enough money, meaning essential services like ferries to the mainland can't be maintained or fixed when broken.
But is it likely to happen, and why Norway? Read on to find out.
Why is Orkney upset?
Council leader James Stockan said Orkney does not get fair funding with its current relationship within the UK.
He went on to say this is particularly unfair as the island contributes a lot to the UK economy, specifically by being a big producer of oil.
"We know that we have contributed for the last 40 years through north sea oil, and the dividend [or return on investment] we get back isn't sufficient to keep us going," he said.
However, both the UK and Scottish governments have said they've pledged lots of money to the islands.
The UK government said it was providing £50m to grow the economies of Scotland's Islands - including Orkney.
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "The Government's position is that the UK is stronger united."
And the Scottish government said in 2023-24 Orkney Islands Council would receive £89.7m to fund services.
What are the options for Orkney?
There are a number of things that the council will look at if the vote passes.
The first is Orkney becoming a Crown Dependency.
What is a Crown Dependency?
- A Crown Dependency is country that is not part of the UK, but is a "possession" of the Crown
- This means that it is independent and has its own government, but is still tied to the reigning monarch of the UK
- The country then still has a relationship with the UK, and is allied with it, but is ultimately a separate country
There are currently three Crown Dependencies: the Bailiwick of Jersey, the Bailiwick of Guernsey and the Isle of Man.
Another option being considered is Orkney becoming a self-governing territory of Norway.
You may think it's a bit of a random choice, but actually, Orkney use to be a part of Norway hundreds of years ago.
Did you know?
- In 1472, the islands were gifted to the King James III of Scotland as part of an arrangement to secure the marriage between him and Margaret of Denmark.
Councillor Stockan said: "There is a huge affinity and a huge deep cultural relationship there [with Norway]. This is exactly the moment to explore what is possible."
The Norwegian government has refused to comment on the matter so far, saying it's for the UK to sort it out itself.
When will the vote take place?
The options will be discussed on Tuesday 4 July, and councillors will cast their vote on Wednesday 5 July.
Has this happened before?
A similar vote for independence was held in 2017, and did not pass.