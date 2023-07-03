VOTE: Does winning or family come first in sport?
When Adam Yates won stage one of the Tour de France in Bilbao, Spain, this weekend he not only got the leader's yellow jersey but also beat someone he had ridden with dozens of times - his twin brother Simon.
The two brothers were on different teams, but when UAE Team Emirates' Adam and Jayco AlUla rider Simon found themselves ahead of the rest of the peloton (the large group of rider bunched together), they rode together.
The twins took it in turns at the lead, but Adam was stronger winning just 4 seconds ahead of his brother.
"There was a bit of cat and mouse over the top, and Adam rolled to the front," Simon said.
Win for a twin in the Tour de France
"It's super special to me, a one-two in the Tour de France for brothers, not many people can say they've done it, it was nice we did it," Adam told a news conference.
"It's super nice to share this with him."
Simon, who won two stages in the 2019 Tour, had mixed feelings about his brother's win: "I'm happy for him, but I'm disappointed."
So what do you think, if you're competing against a sibling or best mate, does family and loyalty come first? Or is it win at all costs?
