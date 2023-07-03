Royal Week: Charles and Camilla to attend coronation ceremony in Edinburgh
King Charles and Queen Camilla are travelling round Scotland this week, taking part in lots of events during Royal Week.
Sometimes called Holyrood Week, the annual event sees the Royal family taking part in ceremonies in Edinburgh, but is also a festival of Scottish culture.
It gets its name from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh - the King's official residence where he stays when in Scotland.
This year's Royal Week will be Charles III's first as King, and there will be a special coronation ceremony as well as a number of other engagements.
What happens during Royal Week?
Royal Week always starts on the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, with the Ceremony of the Keys.
During this event King Charles is presented with the keys to the city of Edinburgh.
Later in the week, an event called an Investiture takes place.
This is a ceremony where awards are handed out - similar to the OBEs and MBEs that are given at New Year and on the King's birthday for those who are judged to have done something exceptional and greatly contributed to their society.
There's also usually a garden party, where thousands of people from all over Scotland are invited to have tea with the King in the grounds of the palace.
Sometimes there's a Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral. At this, people are awarded the Ancient Order of the Thistle, which recognises 16 people in Scotland who have done amazing things for their country.
It's the second highest order a person can achieve in the UK, with the Order of the Garter at the top.
In June, it was announced Queen Camilla had been appointed to the Order of the Thistle.
As well as these big ceremonies, other events might take place that vary from year to year.
Fun fact
- In Scotland, the monarch's official bodyguards are a group called The Royal Company of Archers
- They've had this role since 1822
What's happening this year?
As well as the traditional ceremonies that happen each year on Wednesday 5 July a special event is taking place to celebrate King Charles's recent coronation.
A procession will first take place down the Royal Mile, leading towards St Giles' Cathedral, where a national Thanksgiving service will take place.
The event will be an opportunity to celebrate King Charles's years of service as a royal, and the years he has to come as King.
During the ceremony, Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland - the nation's crown jewels, and the oldest crown jewels in Britain.
This year the king will also be given a new sword as part of the crown jewels to replace the Sword of State which has not been used at public events in recent years because it is very old and fragile.
The event will then end with a big gun salute.
You can watch coverage of the event live on BBC One at 13:30 on Wednesday 5 July.
What's happening on 5 July to celebrate the coronation
- 1315 - People's Procession from Edinburgh Castle to West Parliament Square
- 1340 - The Honours of Scotland (Crown Jewels) leave the Castle Esplanade under military and police escort
- 1340 - Military bands and Household Cavalry Mounted Regiments depart from Palace of Holyroodhouse to West Parliament Square
- 1405 - Royal Procession leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse
- 1410 - Royal Procession arrives at St Giles' Cathedral
- 1415 - National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication begins
- 1520 - King and Queen leave St Giles. Royal Gun Salute from Edinburgh Castle
- 1540 - RAF planes flypast