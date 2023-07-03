Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery
The Dutch king has formally apologised for his country's involvement in the slave trade.
Speaking at an event marking the 160th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander called the practice a "horror".
The Dutch royal family at the time did nothing to stop it, the king added.
"Today I'm standing here in front of you as your King and as part of the government. Today I am apologising myself," he said.
What was the slave trade?
The slave trade refers to a period in history when it was completely legal to buy and sell black people as slaves, traded across routes around the Atlantic Ocean.
Approximately 12-15 million people were transported by force from their homes in Africa to European colonies and plantations between 1500 and 1870.
The main slave-trading countries were Portugal, Spain, Britain, the US, France, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden.
Portugal and Britain were the largest slave traders and were responsible for the majority of all Africans transported to the Americas.
What is significant about the Dutch king's words?
In June, a new study showed that Dutch rulers received the equivalent of €545million (£4685m) in today's money between 1675 and 1770 from colonies where slavery was enforced.
During his speech in Amsterdam, King Willem-Alexander admitted that the Dutch royal family took no steps to stop the slavery at the time.
"Today, I am asking for forgiveness for the crystal-clear lack of action."
His words follow a formal apology by the government of the Netherlands at the end of last year.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologised on behalf of his government for the country's involvement.
It is believed to be the first formal apology from a national government.
The Dutch government also pledged £200m of government funds towards restoration work in the former Dutch colonies.
What has the UK said about its role in slavery?
Last year King Charles III, then Prince Charles, told Commonwealth leaders at an event in Rwanda that he could not describe "the depths of his personal sorrow" at the suffering caused by the slave trade.
Earlier in 2022 Prince William also spoke of "profound sorrow" over slavery adding it "should never have happened" and "forever stains our history".
BBC royal expert Jonny Dymond said at the time that, although Prince William spoke of his sorrow about slavery, he didn't actually say "sorry".
"Some will be disappointed about that. But 'sorry' would have been... carrying with it acceptance of responsibility and opening up the question of financial compensation," he said.
Tony Blair, expressed "deep sorrow" for slavery in 2006 when he was the UK's prime minister, months later adding "I have said we are sorry and I say it again," after he was criticised for not going far enough with his first statement.
What are slavery reparations?
Reparation is a word often means giving money as an apology or acknowledgement that something was wrong or unfair.
In 2013 Caribbean Heads of Governments established the Caricom Reparations Commission (CRC).
Their Reparation Plan includes a "full formal apology" from governments responsible and monetary compensation.
Will Britain pay reparations?
In April this year Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak if he would make a "full and meaningful apology" and "commit to reparatory justice" for the UK's historic role in slavery during a session of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.
The Prime Minister said he would not but said the focus should be "understanding our history and not running away from it".
He added that "trying to unpick our history is not the right way forward and is not something we'll focus our energies on."