Is the Earth not as round as we thought? Scientists explore Indian Ocean 'gravity hole'
- Published
Scientists believe they have discovered the reason why there is a 'gravity hole' in the Indian Ocean.
For years experts have puzzled over why an area of seabed beneath the Indian Ocean, which covers over two million square miles, dips far below the surrounding area.
The sea level over the area is an incredible 106 m below the global average.
The 'gravity hole' is not an actual hole, scientists say that the gravitational pull is low which causes the sea bed to sink.
Why is there a gravity hole in the Indian Ocean?
Although we are used to seeing Earth as a perfect sphere, it is actually quite lumpy - more like a potato than a ball.
Scientists have mapped these valleys and dips, but the one that has fascinated them the most is the dip in the Indian Ocean which was discovered way back in 1948.
Now two researchers from the Indian Institute of Science, Debanjan Pal and Attreyee Ghosh, think they know what created it.
By looking at computer simulated models of the past 140 million years they were able to see how Earth's tectonic plates - huge plates that make up the Earth's crust - have moved around.
In their study, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, they found the remains of an ancient ocean 600 miles beneath the Earth's crust, just under Africa.
They found that in all the simulations there were molten rock plumes, possibly caused by tectonic plates plunging into the mantle (the bit just under the Earth's crust) below Africa.
It is these plumes which the researchers believe caused the Indian Ocean dip.
So is the Earth wonky and is that why there's a 'gravity hole'?
This is new research so more work and testing needs to be done.
Himangshu Paul at the National Geophysical Research Institute in India told online news site New Scientist, there could still be other factors behind the existence of the IOGL as well.
"In simulations it is not possible to exactly mimic nature," he said.