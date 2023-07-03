K-pop: Blackpink make history as first Korean band to headline UK festival
Blackpink have made history by becoming the first ever Korean band to headline a major UK music festival.
The K-pop girl group performed an incredible set to a crowd of 65,000 fans, after selling out the BST Hyde Park festival in London.
It's not the first headline slot they've played this year - the group also performed the main slot at Coachella in the USA in April.
They first played the famous Californian festival in 2019, and were the first ever K-pop group to do so.
Blackpink fact file
- The girl group was formed in an intense six-year-long bootcamp
- Whistle, their debut single, was released in 2016
- They're the most followed band on YouTube
- They're the first K-pop girl group to have sold one million records
- Their most recent album Born Pink was number one in the UK charts
Blackpink are one of the biggest bands in the world right now.
Made up of Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo, they're known for huge pop anthems with punchy lyrics, and energetic, synchronised choreography.
They're currently on a world tour - so far they've performed in Australia and Japan, and will soon be jetting off to Vietnam and then the USA again.