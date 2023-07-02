Dance World Cup: What is it?
The Dance World Cup is taking place from 30 June to 8 July.
It's a dance competition with over 120,000 children and young people from 62 countries taking part.
There are loads of different styles of dance, including ballet, jazz, commercial and lyrical.
The finals are held all around the world, with this year's event taking place in Braga, Portugal.
Newsround spoke to Ava, Carmen, Khloe and Amelia to find out more.
Children and young people aged from four to 25 try to qualify for the Dance World Cup finals.
Dancers can compete solo, as a duet, trio, quartet or group.
Amelia and Khloe are representing England.
They'll be performing in a group tap dance and doing an acro solo.
They've already won gold for an acro duet dance. Acro is a mix of acrobatics and dance choreography.
Khloe said: "It's an amazing opportunity to be here with all my friends."
"I feel so honoured to be representing England," added Amelia.
Carmen and Ava are representing Scotland for the seventh year at the World Cup.
They'll be competing in tap, ballet, jazz, show dance, national and folklore, lyrical and commercial.
Carmen said the World Cup is "like the Olympics but dance".
"We're extremely excited for the Dance World Cup, we're a little bit nervous but whenever we're on that stage it's the best feeling ever," said Carmen.
Ava told Newsround they've met people from all over the world and still keep in touch with the friends they've made.
