Yayoi Kusama: Inflatable polka dot art goes on display

Yayoi Kusama: Inflatable polka dot art goes on displayPublished1 hour agoImage caption, Check out this immersive, inflatable and spotty exhibition! The huge polka dot covered girls, dogs and pumpkins were designed by popular Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.Image caption, Yayoi Kusama is 94 years old and her work fetches the highest prices of any living female artist, with a total auction turnover of around $889 million, that's just over £699 million.Image source, ReutersImage caption, The exhibition is the first event to be held at the new Aviva Studios in Manchester and it's the largest ever immersive environment Yayoi Kusama has ever created.Image source, ReutersImage caption, The launch of Aviva Studios is being called the largest new national cultural project since the opening of the Tate Modern in London in 2000.Image source, ReutersImage caption, It's hoped the towering, cartoon-like creations will give the venue an immediate hit. They're already hugely popular around the world and more than five million people went to see her work during a global series of her exhibitions that launched 10 years ago.Image source, ReutersImage caption, Kusama's exhibition will run until August 2023, with the official opening of the cultural space to happen in October.More on this storyDesigner handbag compared to the one carried by Mr TumblePublished7 JanuaryCheck out this tiny handbag and other mini masterpiecesPublished5 hours agoMartin designs his own Morph for brand new art trailPublished2 days ago