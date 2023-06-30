Link to newsround

Yayoi Kusama: Inflatable polka dot art goes on display

An image of the huge of inflatable polka dot art exhibition.
Check out this immersive, inflatable and spotty exhibition! The huge polka dot covered girls, dogs and pumpkins were designed by popular Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.
Inflatable pink tentacles with black polka dots
Yayoi Kusama is 94 years old and her work fetches the highest prices of any living female artist, with a total auction turnover of around $889 million, that's just over £699 million.
The exhibition is the first event to be held at the new Aviva Studios in Manchester and it's the largest ever immersive environment Yayoi Kusama has ever created.
The launch of Aviva Studios is being called the largest new national cultural project since the opening of the Tate Modern in London in 2000.
It's hoped the towering, cartoon-like creations will give the venue an immediate hit. They're already hugely popular around the world and more than five million people went to see her work during a global series of her exhibitions that launched 10 years ago.
Kusama's exhibition will run until August 2023, with the official opening of the cultural space to happen in October.

