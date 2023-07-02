Link to newsround

Zoo hopes birth of critically endangered orangutan is start of new generation

Orangutan Jingga and her baby sonBlackpool Zoo
The birth is part of the European Endangered Species Programme

A critically endangered orangutan has been born at a zoo as part of a scheme to protect them.

The male arrival is a Bornean orangutan, which is a species at 'extremely high' risk of extinction in the wild according to International Union for Conservation of Nature.

He is the first of the species to be born at Blackpool Zoo in 20 years.

The zoo's director Darren Webster hopes the new arrival is the "start of a new generation" of orangutans there.

The mother and son are now bonding in their enclosure

The population of Bornean orangutan is predicted to fall by 86% from 1950 to 2025, because of habitat loss.

The orangutans at Blackpool Zoo are part of the European Endangered Species Programme.

The baby's mother, Jingga, came over from Barcelona in 2017, this is her first birth.

She is part of a group of five orangutans that live in a facility specially designed for the animals.

Getty Images
The Bornean orangutan population is predicted to fall by 86% from 1950 to 2025

Bornean orangutan facts

  • They have a population of around 105,000
  • They can weigh as much as 99 kilograms
  • Their diet is made up of 60% fruit

