Honours of Scotland: King Charles to be presented with new sword
King Charles III is going to be given a brand new sword.
It's not the type of sword you'd see people fighting with though, this specially-made one is purely ceremonial.
It's called The Elizabeth - named after the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022.
The King will be given it on Monday 3 July, two days before he's presented with the Honours of Scotland at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.
Why is King Charles getting a new sword?
The Elizabeth is to fill the gap left by the Sword of State, otherwise known as the Papal sword, which has not been used at public events in recent years because it is very old and fragile.
The Sword of State, along with a crown and sceptre make up the Honours of Scotland, otherwise known as the Scottish Crown Jewels.
It dates back to the late 15th century and according to tradition, was a gift to James IV from Pope Alexander VI in 1494.
So because it's very delicate, the Scottish Government agreed a new one could be made following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a national service to mark the his recent coronation.
The sword has been designed by Mark Dennis, who took inspiration from thistles - the national flower of Scotland - and the Scottish landscape.
Mr Dennis said: "It had to work as a ceremonial sword, so it's overall dimensions are about the same as the papal sword, but it also had to be entirely different.
"So the nature of it, the fact that the hilt and the quillings are a swirling thistle you'll never have seen before on another sword."
He added he wanted to create something that truly represents Scotland, "not with the scotty dogs and things, but really integrally the land, the symbols and the sense of Scotland".
A lot of work and detailed craftmanship has gone into the sword.
Engraved on one side of the blade is the Royal motto, "In my defens God me defend", and "Nemo me impune lacessit" (which means, no one attacks me with impunity), the motto of the Order of the Thistle, is engraved on the other.
Alan Beattie Herriot, the sculptor who created the sword's hilt even travelled to the Isle of Iona to find the stone that would eventually be used as an important part of the sword pommel - the decorative knob at the end of the hilt (handle) that acts as a counterweight.
Mr Dennis is optimistic that the King will be happy with the specially crafted blade.
He said: "I think he will say, 'well, this is very nice.'
"He loves craftsmanship and it'll be the craftsmen, the people who made it, who are there to present it to them.
"Our Elizabeth, to become his. So I think it will be a wonderful moment for us."