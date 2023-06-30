Assistance dog Belle wins award after helping owner in hospital
Brilliant Belle has won an award after helping to bring a baby into the world!
The Staffordshire bull terrier is a trained assistance dog and helps her owner, Amee, who has autism and anxiety.
When she detects her owner is stressed or in pain, Belle lies down beside her to give her the support she needs.
And when Amee went into labour Belle was with her every step of the way.
She was allowed on to the maternity ward at the hospital so could be there to help stay calm.
Belle is believed to be the first ever dog to be allowed on a UK labour ward, which is a ward in a hospital where women can go to give birth.
The two-year-old doggy was also with her owner in the ambulance and intensive care ward.
Amee's midwife - a medical professional who supports people through their pregnancies - suggested Belle should be allowed on to the ward after seeing how much she helped her owner.
Amee said before Belle came along she "wouldn't leave the house for months, even to go to the shops or doctors."
Assistance animals are highly trained to be able to help their owners in a variety of different ways.
For example, people who are visually impaired or blind may have an assistance dog to help them get around and guide them. Or if someone has a physical disability, an animal might be trained to help them with tasks like putting clothes in the washing machine.
It was important that Belle was able to cope with the busy ward and how she reacted to her owner being in pain.
The hospital carried out a risk assessment where she was tested before being allowed on to the ward and passed with flying colours!
Amee said the hospital staff "were amazed by her".
The hospital's infection control team put extra cleaning measures in place so other patients were safe in the hospital too.
Amee is proud of Belle who has won a national award for her work, hopefully changing sometimes negative perceptions of her breed.
She added: "She gave me something else to focus on when everything else was happening around me.
"She's such a calm lovely dog and she deserves all the recognition."