Women's World Cup 2023: Who are the players to watch this summer?
Attention all football fans: the biggest tournament in the women's game - the Fifa World Cup - is about to kick-off.
This year's competition is being jointly hosted by two countries, Australia and New Zealand.
The tournament starts on Thursday 20 July, with an epic month of football taking place until 20 August.
Some of the world's best players are set to take part - but don't worry if you're new to the game, here's some of the top stars to look out for...
Sam Kerr - Australia
Women's Super League fans might already be familiar with this face - Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr.
She played a huge part in helping the west London club secure a domestic double this season.
Chelsea won the league and they lifted the FA Cup too - with Sam scoring the only goal of the game.
She's also captain of her national side Australia - and with the World Cup being co-hosted there, she'll no doubt be wanting to impress in front of a home crowd.
Alexia Putellas - Spain
Current Ballon d'Or holder Alexia Putellas is Spain's star player.
She's back in the squad after missing last year's Euros due to injury.
The Barcelona midfielder is one of the most honoured players in the women's game - having won a whole heap of major club and individual awards.
So it probably comes as no surprise that Alexia was recently voted the Best Fifa Women's Player for a second year in a row.
Megan Rapinoe - USA
The USA are one of the hot favourites to lift the trophy this year.
Not only are they the reigning world champions, but they're also ranked the number one side in the world according to Fifa.
One of their legendary players is winger Megan Rapinoe.
At the last women's World Cup four years ago, Megan was top goal scorer at the tournament and she also took home the Golden Ball award, which is presented to the best player at each World Cup.
Could she do it again this year?
Katie McCabe - Republic of Ireland
The Republic of Ireland have qualified for this year's women's tournament for the first time in their history.
Captaining the side will be Arsenal's Katie McCabe.
She's a seriously skilled footballer who can play on the wing or at full-back, and she's ALSO well known for scoring amazing goals too.
Her stunning strike against Manchester City earlier this year was named WSL goal of the season.
Lauren James - England
The Lionesses won their first major trophy with victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final last year.
Could the European Champions become World Champions this summer?
Several key players have been ruled out due to injury but England have also got a number of promising young stars in their squad including 21-year-old striker Lauren James.
She's been in excellent form this season and her standout performances earlier this year at the Arnold Clark Cup - which England won - saw her pick up player of the tournament.