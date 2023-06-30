Send in your questions for Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan
Percy Jackson is back in a brand new book by best-selling author Rick Riordan.
The latest in the Olympians series will follow Percy during his senior year of high school - which won't be the normal year he was hoping for.
To celebrate the new instalment in the epic series, you've got the chance to ask Rick your burning questions!
It could be questions like how he comes up with ideas, or tips on becoming a professional writer or maybe what he thinks about the latest TV adaptation.
Whatever it is, send in your questions and we'll pick some of the best ones to ask him.
Write your questions in the comments below.