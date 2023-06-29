Cost of living: Girls worried about being able to afford period products
One in five girls are worried about having enough money for things like food and period products.
That's according to the annual Girlguiding attitude survey which asks girls and young women how they feel about their lives.
The UK charity spoke to 2,600 people aged between seven and 21 for the research.
What are the early findings of the survey?
One in three girls (around 66%) aged between seven and 10 said they try not to ask their parents for pocket money or to go on school trips.
40% of all girls (aged seven to 21) said they have heard their parents or carers talk about the need to cut back on certain things to save money.
21% of girls aged seven to 21 said they worry about their family not having enough food.
The same percentage of the girls surveyed said they were worried about not having enough money for period products or period pain medication.
Girlguiding chief executive Angela Salt said young girls should be "looking to the future with hope and excitement" and she is concerned about "the mental toll the cost-of-living crisis is having on girls in the UK."
Girls from more deprived areas of the UK were more likely to be worried about their family not having enough food to eat.
The survey also suggests girls aged 11 to 21 are spending less on things they enjoy with around 43% saying they avoid things like travel, books and leisure activities due to money concerns.
The survey results suggested this is more likely to be the case for disabled girls - 60% compared with 40% of girls who are not disabled.
The full research - due to be released in September - will explore the issues faced by girls now and how their lives have changed since the first annual survey in 2009.