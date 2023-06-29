Simone Biles: Returning to competitive gymnastics after break
Simone Biles is back!
The four-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast has signed up to compete in her first tournament since she announced she was taking a break to work on her mental health in 2021.
The US gymnastics superstar plans to compete in the US Classic competition from 4-5 August - a warm-up event to the national championships.
"Registration... does not guarantee participation," said USA Gymnastics.
Simone is the US's most decorated gymnasts, having won more than 30 Olympic and world championship medals to date.
Simone hasn't competed in a gymnastics tournament since the delayed Tokyo Olympics where she pulled out of five of her six finals.
She later explained she had been suffering from the 'twisties' - a mental block where gymnasts can lose their sense of space in the air, which can be dangerous.
After pulling out of her events at the Olympics to put her mental wellness first, Simone became a champion for other athletes who had been struggling to find space for their mental wellbeing.
In 2021 she won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year's Lifetime Achievement Award and has since received the US Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden - the youngest person to have received this honour.
It is not yet known if this means she hopes to compete at next year's Olympics in Paris.