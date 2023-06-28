UK set to have the hottest June on record
- Published
- comments
June 2023 is on track to become the hottest June ever in the UK.
That's according to the Met Office - the national weather service.
The last few days of the month are looking cooler and a bit grey but with weeks of warm weather and sunshine, we're set to break the previous record set in 1940.
Experts say climate change has hard a part to play in increasing the number of hot weather events like this.
At this time of year, we would usually expect maximum temperatures to reach the high teens or low 20s.
But this June saw highs of at least 25C across most of the UK for at least two weeks, with some places reaching as high as 30C.
The Met Office say it hasn't recorded a June this hot since records began in 1884 with the previous record of 14.9C set in both 1940 and 1976.
Mike Kendon from the Met Office said:
"Meteorologically, June started with high pressure over the UK bringing often settled and dry conditions with plenty of sunshine.
"Once that high pressure subsided, warm, humid air took charge over the UK, with 32.2C the highest temperature recorded so far this month and high temperatures for the vast majority of the UK.
"What has been particularly unusual is the persistent warmth for much of the month."
Scientific evidence shows that climate change is the cause of the increasing temperatures across Earth.
The UK Government recently announced a new climate change plan to reach net zero by 2050 to help tackle climate change.
Keeping the global temperature increase to 1.5C is considered to be very important by climate scientists, in order to avoid some of the worst effects of climate change.