Why have there been riots in France?
French president Emmanuel Macron has called for calm after a second day of rioting throughout France.
There have been lots of protests in the country after French police shot a 17-year-old driver who refused to stop for a traffic check.
"Nothing justifies the death of a young person," President Macron told reporters in Marseille, calling for "calm for justice to be done".
He added: "I would like to express the feelings of the entire nation at what has happened and the death of young Nahel, and to tell his family of our solidarity and the nation's affection.
"We have a teenager who has been killed. It's inexplicable, unforgivable."
Macron said the the case was immediately being referred to the courts.
Lots of other politicians and French celebrities have also spoken out about what happened.
What happened after Nahel's death?
Violence broke out following Nahel's death and at least 150 people were arrested during a second night of riots on Wednesday.
Town halls, schools and police stations were set on fire or attacked in regions around Paris and clashes have also happened across other French cities and towns including Nanterre, where Nahel was from and where the incident took place.
Cars were set alight, fireworks thrown at police, shops ransacked and public buildings were attacked in several places. Lots of riot police were called in to manage the unrest.
The president has described the riots as "unjustifiable" and he's now holding an emergency meeting with ministers following the second night of unrest.
The officer who's been accused of the shooting is currently in police custody.