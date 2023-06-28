AFC Croydon: Stormzy, Wilfried Zaha and other famous football club owners
Rapper Stormzy is known for entertaining thousands of fans on huge stages, but the musician is now about to embark on a brand new journey.
He's set to become the co-owner of football club AFC Croydon, alongside his best pal, and footballer, Wilfried Zaha.
The pair, who both grew up in the South London borough and have been friends for a long time, will be taking on the club alongside Danny Young, who is the former head of player care for Crystal Palace.
The non-league team currently plays in the Combined Counties Football League Premier South Division, which is the ninth tier of English football.
Croydon announced contracts had been exchanged with the club's existing ownership and said the trio "will own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club".
"The three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities," a statement said.
"They hope to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them."
This isn't the first time Stormzy has ventured out into the world of football.
Last year, the music star launched a football programme with Adidas to improve diversity in the sport by helping young black people gain experience in important roles off the pitch.
And, Stormzy isn't the only famous face who's decided to buy a football club - check out some other clubs with rather famous owners...
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Wrexham AFC
Okay, no prizes for guessing this one - Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been the proud owners of Wrexham AFC since 2021.
They even made a Disney show all about their journey with the club.
The Welsh side had previously been owned by a group of fans before it was snapped up by the famous pair. The actors were given the Freedom of Wrexham award earlier this year by Wrexham council for the work they've done in the county. This year also saw the team make their way into the Football League after 15 years in the fifth-tier National League.
David Beckham and Inter Miami CF
Former footballer David Beckham is one of the co-owners of Inter Miami CF, which was founded in 2018.
The team currently plays in the MLS, which is the Major Soccer League in America.
World famous superstar Lionel Messi recently announced his move to Inter Miami, and the club has announced his former teammate and Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets will also be joining the team.
The Class of 92 and Salford City FC
Brothers Gary and Phil Neville are just two of the owners of English Football League club Salford City.
Former Manchester United players Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt are also co-owners of the club, along with Singaporean businessman Peter Lim and David Beckham who bought a share in Salford City in 2019.
The group are known as 'the class of 92' because they all played for the same Manchester United youth team in 1992.
The club is currently in League Two and will be playing newly promoted Wrexham AFC next season.
And just like Wrexham, a TV show was made about the famous owners and their experience running the Salford club.
Michael B Jordan and AFC Bournemouth
The Hollywood actor became a part owner of the club AFC Bournemouth in December 2022.
The star, who was in the popular Black Panther films, shared his reasons for joining the Premier League Club:
"It is crazy and amazing. One reason I wanted to invest is that there was so much potential there," the actor said.
"If you give to the community, and you have new managers and new players you can raise the culture of the team. It's exciting."
LeBron James and Liverpool FC
Basketball legend LeBron James currently owns a stake in Liverpool FC.
The sports star, who is a massive Liverpool fan, bought a share in the team all the way back in 2011.
He even released a clothing collection with the football team earlier this year.