Arisa Trew: 13-year-old skateboarder lands first female 720 in a competition
We know that some of the world's best skateboarders are kids, and now they're making history in more ways than one.
13-year-old skateboarder Arisa Trew has become the first female skateboarder to land a 720 in a competition.
A 720 is a trick which involves making the board go through two full 360 spins in the air.
The Australian smashed the move in a competition run by legendary skater Tony Hawk - who himself invented the trick 35 years ago.
Arisa was in the state of Utah in the USA for the competition - the Tony Hawk Vert Alert contest.
Her coach Trevor Ward said that Tony Hawk had given Arisa some tips ahead of the competition and was in the crowd to witness the achievement.
Posting on Instagram after her feat Arisa said: "I can't believe I landed my first 720!!! And to be the first girl in the world to land a 7 in competition, thanks to... everyone who helped me land it!!"
Arisa also came first in the Vert Alert tournament and is aiming to represent Australia at next year's Paris Olympics.
In an interview with Japanese website Shueisha Sportiva, she explained that she started skateboarding when she was 7 or 8, and had to compete against boys at first as there were no girls' competitions - she also said her first board had a panda on it!
