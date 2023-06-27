Climate change: Deforestation soars despite pledges from world leaders
Despite pledges from more than 100 countries to end deforestation by 2030, huge areas of rainforests are still being destroyed according to a new report.
Scientists from the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the University of Maryland found that during 2022 alone, an area of rainforest the size as Switzerland disappeared - with around 11 football pitches of forest lost every minute.
Not only that, but the amount of rainforest destroyed last year was up by 10% compared to 2021.
Experts say these figures suggest world leaders are failing to deliver on their promise.
What promises did world leaders make about protecting our forests?
During COP26 in Glasgow more than 100 world leaders signed an agreement to end deforestation by 2030.
Deforestation is when trees are cut down for materials, or to make space for farming or houses.
It was agreed $14 billion would be provided in public and private funds to help meet this target.
The funding's purpose is to restore damaged land, tackle wildfires and support indigenous communities who rely on the rainforests for food and medicine.
But this new report suggests not enough is being done.
How does deforestation affect climate change?
Deforestation isn't just really bad news for wildlife and humans who rely on forests for food and places to live.
It also causes global warming and impacts climate change.
Trees and plants take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen.
When they're cut down, burned or left to rot, the carbon dioxide they stored over their lifetime is released into the air which contributes to temperature increases around the world.
This is because carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas - trapping heat within the Earth's atmosphere.
These forests are also critical for maintaining biodiversity and the livelihoods of millions of people.
Has deforestation stopped anywhere?
This report has shown some improvements too though, showing it's possible to reduce deforestation.
Indonesia has managed to reduce its primary tropical forest loss more than any other country in recent years with a similar story in Malaysia.
Experts suggest these positive changes are down to action by both big businesses and governments to protect and restore forests.