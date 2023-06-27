Donkey named after Premier League footballer Kai Havertz
- Published
- comments
A baby donkey has been named after Premier League footballer Kai Havertz.
The little foal was born at The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth, Devon.
The charity decided to name the foal after Havertz, after reading an article in which Kai said his teammates call him "donkey" because of his love of the sensitive and smart animals.
Kai Havertz said he was "delighted" to have a donkey named after him because they are "such incredible animals".
Check out some of these other awesome animals with celebrity names...
The aardvark named Dobby
Zookeepers at Chester Zoo were in a magical mood when they celebrated the birth of a baby aardvark for the first time in their 90-year history in January 2022.
The baby was named Dobby, after the Harry Potter character, because it reminded keepers of the popular elf.
The aardvark calf has large droopy ears, hairless wrinkled skin and giant claws.
Wonder if anyone bought them any socks for their birthday?
Marcus Rashford the beaver
Another animal with a footballer namesake is Marcus Rashford the beaver!
The beaver was the first to be born on Exmoor for 400 years, and to celebrate the National Trust had a public vote to name it during England's 2021 Euros celebrations.
The name Rashford won out, receiving 49.9% of the votes.
Wonder what its dribbling skills are like?
Meghan the okapi
London Zoo named their baby okapi Meghan Markle, after Prince Harry's wife.
Meghan the okapi arrived in December 2018, and zookeepers say she's doing well.
An okapi is a member of the giraffe family with a shorter neck and zebra-like markings.
Harry Styles the seal
A rescued seal pup found stranded on a beach on the Wirral in 2017 was named after singer Harry Styles.
The animal was rescued by the RSPCA who said "We were able to get him to our specialist wildlife centre at RSPCA Stapeley Grange, in Cheshire, where he's been receiving expert treatment."
Let's hope he doesn't try to swim in the wrong Direction again!