Zharnel Hughes: Sprinter breaks men's British 100m record
Running 100m in 9.83 seconds - that's the new British record for the men's 100m.
It was achieved by 27-year-old Zharnel Hughes in New York and breaks the previous record set by Linford Christie 30 years ago.
Hughes managed to shave 0.04 seconds off Christie's previous record of 9.87s.
The sprint is also the fastest time in the world so far this year and the second fastest ever by a European athlete.
Who is Zharnel Hughes?
Zharnel Hughes was born on the Caribbean island of Anguilla in 1995 and competes for Team GB as a resident of a British Overseas Territory.
He reached the men's 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after winning his semi-final.
He won 200m gold and 100m silver at the European Championships in 2022, along with a world 4 x 100m relay bronze.
Hughes said he's sure he "can still go a lot faster," at the World Championships in Budapest in August this year.
Who was the men's 100m record previously set by?
The previous record was set by Linford Christie at the World Championships in 1993.
He ran 100m in just 9.87 seconds
The all-time fastest 100m sprint was achieved by the one and only Usain Bolt in 2009, with a time of 9.58 seconds.
Christie set his record as Great Britain's first - and to date only - world men's 100m champion in Stuttgart in 1993.