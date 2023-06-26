Glastonbury 2023: The big clean-up begins!
- Published
- comments
Hundreds of volunteers have started a big clean-up at Glastonbury festival.
Glastonbury is one of the biggest, most famous music festivals in the world, with around 200,000 people attending the 53rd festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, to watch their favourite artists perform.
But, hundreds of thousands of people in a massive field means A LOT of rubbish!
So, each year an army of volunteers, some of whom nickname themselves 'The Wombles' after the 1968 children's books and TV series, head down to the festival to help the HUGE tidy up.
Each year Glasto's organisers urge people to take their rubbish and belongings with them when they leave - to "love the farm, leave no trace".
But still thousands of tonnes of rubbish remain after the festivalgoers depart - rubbish just ready to be tidied up.
But this time round volunteers have said the festival site is the best it has looked in years.
The Bristol Post spoke to team leaders Kirstine and Rocky from the volunteer clean-up crew.
Rocky said: "I came down this morning and thought 'this doesn't look bad' considering there were about a quarter of a million people here."
"A long time ago, it would have been way worse, when single use plastics were allowed and the caterers sold everything in polystyrene. Even 10 years ago there would have been loads and loads of chairs left, and this year there will be fewer tents [left] than ever." he said.
Kirstine said: "It does look bad but when you look back [behind you] it's really satisfying."
The volunteers try to separate the rubbish into recyclable waste and compost piles as they go.
Despite the huge task ahead of them this year, the teams reckon they'll be finished by lunch time and Worthy Farm will be litter-free once again.