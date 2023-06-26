Photosynthesis: Could plant power fuel cars of the future?
Plants get their energy from the sun through photosynthesis and now scientists are looking at whether cars can be powered by this energy too.
At the moment most cars use fossil fuels which damage the planet by releasing harmful gases such as carbon dioxide and use up the Earth's resources.
But researchers at the University of Cambridge are hoping by harnessing plant power, our cars can run on net-zero carbon emission fuel in the future.
How do you make liquid fuel using sunlight?
Researchers have mimicked the way plants make energy to grow by using 'artificial leaves' in their labs.
These specially-designed 'leaves' convert carbon dioxide, water and sunlight into liquid fuels - ethanol and propanol.
Metals copper and palladium were used as catalysts in the leaves to help make the reaction happen.
The good thing about ethanol and propanol is that they are easily stored and transported - making them great for fuelling cars.
Why is carbon a problem and what is net-zero?
Carbon dioxide or (CO2) is a type of greenhouse gas, released by burning coal, oil, or gas.
Greenhouse gases trap heat in the Earth's atmosphere contributing to climate change by causing global warming.
Net zero means releasing no carbon or balancing out the carbon released by, for example, planting trees - because trees capture carbon and release oxygen through photosynthesis.
Don't we already have eco-friendly fuels?
Most cars and trucks today run on E10 fuel - of which 10% is plant-based ethanol.
Some vehicles already run on a fuel called bioethanol - which is made from plants rather than fossil fuels and completely renewable.
However you need agricultural land to be able to produce it - land that is also needed to produce our food.
There is also a rise in the use of electric vehicles but, while they don't produce as much carbon dioxide to run, some electricity is made using fossil fuels.
So how is this plant fuel new?
Previous studies have shown it's possible to make ethanol and propanol using electrical power but this is the first time it has been done using only sunlight.
Dr Motiar Rahaman, who worked on the study, said: "Shining sunlight on the artificial leaves and getting liquid fuel from carbon dioxide and water is an amazing bit of chemistry."
Although there's still a lot of research to be done before the fuel is ready for everyday use plant-powered cars could be a future possibilty.
What do you think about the idea? Would you drive a plant-powered car?
