Football Transfers: Keep across the biggest moves

Ilkay Gundogan: Manchester City's captain has left the club as his contract has ended. Gundogan is making the move to Spanish giants Barcelona who've got him on free transfer - bargain!
Jude Bellingham: Young England star Jude Bellingham has moved from German team Borussia Dortmund to Spain's Real Madrid. Madrid have paid £88.5m, rising to £115m with extra potential payments due - usually dependent on whether he or the team go on to win certain trophies or awards.
Christopher Nkunku: The star striker has left German team RB Leipzig to move to Chelsea for £52m.
Pernille Harder: The Chelsea and Denmark star, who was once the world's most expensive female player, has left Chelsea to join German giants Bayern Munich.
Alexis Mac Allister: The World Cup winner from Argentina has left Brighton to join Liverpool. Long-standing Liverpool player James Milner has moved the other way from Liverpool to Brighton. Midfielder Naby Keita has also left LFC to join German team Werder Bremen.
Ruben Neves, N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly: The Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Neves and Chelsea's Senegal defender Koulibaly have both moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Chelsea's midfield star N'Golo Kante is also headed to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ittihad. They'll all play there against Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr.
Youri Tielemans: The Belgium star has played for Leicester since 2019. They have now been relegated from the Premier League and he has joined fellow midlands club Aston Villa.
Jack Butland: The Crystal Palace and England squad goalkeeper, who has been on loan at Manchester United, is moving to Glasgow to join Rangers.