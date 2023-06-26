Football Transfers: Keep across the biggest moves

Football Transfers: Keep across the biggest movesPublished44 minutes agoImage source, Michael SteeleImage caption, Ilkay Gundogan: Manchester City's captain has left the club as his contract has ended. Gundogan is making the move to Spanish giants Barcelona who've got him on free transfer - bargain!Image source, Dan MullanImage caption, Jude Bellingham: Young England star Jude Bellingham has moved from German team Borussia Dortmund to Spain's Real Madrid. Madrid have paid £88.5m, rising to £115m with extra potential payments due - usually dependent on whether he or the team go on to win certain trophies or awards.Image source, Alexander HassensteinImage caption, Christopher Nkunku: The star striker has left German team RB Leipzig to move to Chelsea for £52m.Image source, Catherine Ivill - UEFAImage caption, Pernille Harder: The Chelsea and Denmark star, who was once the world's most expensive female player, has left Chelsea to join German giants Bayern Munich.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Alexis Mac Allister: The World Cup winner from Argentina has left Brighton to join Liverpool. Long-standing Liverpool player James Milner has moved the other way from Liverpool to Brighton. Midfielder Naby Keita has also left LFC to join German team Werder Bremen.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Ruben Neves, N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly: The Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Neves and Chelsea's Senegal defender Koulibaly have both moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Chelsea's midfield star N'Golo Kante is also headed to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ittihad. They'll all play there against Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr.Image source, Michael ReganImage caption, Youri Tielemans: The Belgium star has played for Leicester since 2019. They have now been relegated from the Premier League and he has joined fellow midlands club Aston Villa.Image source, Matthew Ashton - AMAImage caption, Jack Butland: The Crystal Palace and England squad goalkeeper, who has been on loan at Manchester United, is moving to Glasgow to join Rangers.