The Voice Kids 2023: We want YOUR questions for Danny

The Voice Kids is back for a new series on Saturday and a panel of talented judges will compete once more to help develop and guide the nation's best young singing sensations.

Ronan Keating, Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and will.i.am make up the panel this series, and host Emma Willis is also returning.

The singers, who are aged between seven and 14, will perform in front of the famous red chairs, hoping to get one of just four special places on each coach's team.

The last series was won by 14-year-old Israella, coached by Pixie Lott

If they're successful, they'll get to compete in the final, and be in with a chance of winning a seven-night trip to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

Newsround will be chatting to judge Danny ahead of the show's premiere, and we want to hear from YOU.

Perhaps you want to ask him what it takes to make it in the music industry, or maybe you're dying to know what it's really like to be a judge on The Voice Kids?

Why not leave us your questions in the comments below and we'll put a selection of them to him.

