Strictly star calls for free access to sign language lessons
Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis wants sign language lessons to be made freely available to people who need them, like parents and the guardians of deaf children.
The former Strictly winner was the first deaf contestant on the popular show, and was also the first deaf actress to regularly appear as a character on EastEnders.
She's spoken out about the lack of funding currently available for sign language tuition.
"Being deaf is not something that you overcome, it's something that you embrace," the actress said.
But as a British Sign Language (BSL) user, she says she cannot believe some parents and guardians of deaf children have to pay for sign language tuition.
"It's a shame that you have to pay to communicate with your own child," she told the BBC.
British Sign Language is taught in levels - from one to six. Some basic or taster courses can be free, but the cost of officially recognised courses can vary from about £200 to £700, depending on the level and the provider.
Martin McLean, who is the senior policy advisor at the National Deaf Children's Society (NDCS), says funding set aside by local authorities for BSL tuition isn't enough, "meaning that most parents wanting to learn BSL to any meaningful level will have to fork out hundreds, sometimes thousands, of pounds in tuition fees".
Did you know?
About 90% of deaf children are born to hearing parents who have little or no background in deafness according to the National Deaf Children's Society (NDCS).
The money available for tuition isn't consistent across the board as some local authorities provide funding while others don't, he says. This can be a big issue for some families simply because of where they live.
"Amid the cost of living crisis, it is wrong that families may have to choose between learning a language that is vital for their children, or simply paying their electricity bill," says Mr McLean.
Rose mostly lip-reads and uses her hearing aid, but she says she misses a lot of what is being said, so also uses a sign language interpreter on occasion.
In a new BBC documentary, she challenges some views around deafness and learns more about how much attitudes have changed, as well as some of the barriers that still exist.
She also asks whether the hearing world puts too much emphasis on technological "fixes" for deafness, and not enough on the importance of sign language.
What is British Sign Language?
Some people with hearing loss communicate with sign language.
This is where they move their hands in different ways to communicate words, letters and numbers. It also involves facial expressions, lip patterns and body language.
Different countries often have their own versions of sign language. In the UK, most sign language users would use British Sign Language. It's an official language of England, Wales and Scotland.
According to the Royal Association for Deaf people - 87,000 people across the UK use British Sign Language (BSL) as their main or preferred language.
