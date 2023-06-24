Why are people talking about Russia? Published 29 minutes ago

Lots of people are talking about Russia at the moment.

It's linked to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin is the leader who ordered the R invasion of Ukraine last year. However, the Russian army isn't the only Russian group fighting in Ukraine.

There are also private armies, who fight for money and are known as mercenaries, who are fighting on the Russian side.

What is the Wagner Group and who is its leader?

Wagner is one of the biggest group of mercenaries and it's estimated there are tens of thousands of Wagner troops fighting alongside Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

The Wagner group was heavily involved in Russia's capture of a city called Bakhmut, which is located in eastern Ukraine.

The group's leader is a man called Yevgeny Prigozhin and he's threatened leaders in the Russian military.

Tensions have been growing between Wagner and the Russian army over how the war has been fought so far, and Prigozhin has heavily criticised Russia's military leadership in recent months.

He's repeatedly accused Russia's ministry of defence, which oversees the country's armed forces, of deliberately failing to provide his group with enough weapons.

Wagner's leader also claimed the Russian army launched a deadly attack on his forces in Ukraine, something which Russia has denied.

He's been careful to avoid criticising President Putin himself, although he has been very negative about those around Putin.

Now, Prigozhin has called for a rebellion against the Russian army. He crossed into Russia itself along with his troops and says he will march on the country's capital, Moscow, unless top military figures meet with him.

What has Putin said?

In response, President Putin has said that Prigozhin and the mercenaries have betrayed Russia.

He made a speech on Russian TV accusing Wagner of treason, which is when a person or group goes against their own country, accusing the group's actions as "a stab in the back of the troops and the people of Russia".

He's also vowed to punish those involved in the rebellion.

What will happen next?

As the leader of Russia, Putin likes to appear powerful and always in control.

That's important, because what's happening right now is a big challenge to his authority and could affect Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

The rebellion means Putin will now be involved in conflicts both outside and inside of his country.