China's Dragon Boat Festival celebrations in pictures

Fireworks explode as participants compete in a dragon boat race to celebrate in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province of China.Getty Images
Millions of people in China and across the world have been celebrating the annual Dragon Boat Festival.
Folk artists perform dragon dance to celebrate the Dragon Boat FestivalGetty Images
Also called Duanwu Festival, the Dragon Boat Festival is a traditional Chinese holiday which occurs on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year it landed on 22 June. China will have 3 days of public holiday from Thursday (22 June) to Saturday (24 June).
Getty Images
The festival honours an ancient Chinese poet called Qu Yuan and celebrations vary from region to region in the country. In some areas, other heroes are celebrated.
Getty Images
The holiday is celebrated by holding sporting events such as dragon boat races and dragon boating, like here in the Chinese city of Foshan.
Getty Images
Food also forms part of the celebrations. At this primary school, children are learning how to wrap sticky rice dumplings called zongzi which are traditionally enjoyed during the festival.
Getty Images
Thousands of people gather along the banks to watch the dragon boats.
Getty Images
Even the animals have been getting involved with the festivities! At Chongqing Zoo in China, keepers have been feeding giant pandas special zongzi made with bamboo and fruit to celebrate the festival.

