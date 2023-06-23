China's Dragon Boat Festival celebrations in pictures

China's Dragon Boat Festival celebrations in picturesPublished22 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Millions of people in China and across the world have been celebrating the annual Dragon Boat Festival.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Also called Duanwu Festival, the Dragon Boat Festival is a traditional Chinese holiday which occurs on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year it landed on 22 June. China will have 3 days of public holiday from Thursday (22 June) to Saturday (24 June).Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The festival honours an ancient Chinese poet called Qu Yuan and celebrations vary from region to region in the country. In some areas, other heroes are celebrated.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The holiday is celebrated by holding sporting events such as dragon boat races and dragon boating, like here in the Chinese city of Foshan.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Food also forms part of the celebrations. At this primary school, children are learning how to wrap sticky rice dumplings called zongzi which are traditionally enjoyed during the festival.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Thousands of people gather along the banks to watch the dragon boats.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Even the animals have been getting involved with the festivities! At Chongqing Zoo in China, keepers have been feeding giant pandas special zongzi made with bamboo and fruit to celebrate the festival.More on this storyRath Yatra celebrated in India and UKPublished1 day ago